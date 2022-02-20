Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $283.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $221.82 and a 12-month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

