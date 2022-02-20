Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TrueCar reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TrueCar.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research cut TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

TrueCar stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. TrueCar has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

