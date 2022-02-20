Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.31 and the lowest is $1.70. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $56.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,181 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

