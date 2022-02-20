Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.380 EPS.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,515. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

