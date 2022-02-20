Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $989,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,845,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,312. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.