Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 362,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.54. 1,952,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,834. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $88.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.