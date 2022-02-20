SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 140.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 72.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $943.03.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 126,471 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.04, for a total value of $148,102,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,915,959 shares of company stock worth $1,917,752,797. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $856.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $980.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $916.96. The stock has a market cap of $860.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

