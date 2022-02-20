Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 98,406 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,406 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $37,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,726,942,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,276,000 after buying an additional 298,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $130.79 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

