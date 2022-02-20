Frontier (FRONT) Trading Down 9.7% This Week

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $35.20 million and $14.92 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,387,500 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

