Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after purchasing an additional 157,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Tower by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 227,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,800,000 after purchasing an additional 154,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $228.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

