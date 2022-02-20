Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,626 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 929,247 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

