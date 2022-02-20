Skycoin (SKY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $96,667.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $96,667.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.51 or 0.06861611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,141.39 or 0.99718175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

