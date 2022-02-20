Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 49,415 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 49,415 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.82.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

MRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

