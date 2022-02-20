Skycoin (SKY) One Day Volume Tops $96,667.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $96,667.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00044337 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.51 or 0.06861611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,141.39 or 0.99718175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

