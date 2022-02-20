CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 20th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $208,947.73 and approximately $83,061.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

