Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,976 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 236,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $46,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $251.19 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

