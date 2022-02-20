Retirement Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.79. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.