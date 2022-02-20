ACT Capital L.L.C. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.1% of ACT Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ACT Capital L.L.C. owned approximately 0.14% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $17.44 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

