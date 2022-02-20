SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 507,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,288,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $158.27 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

