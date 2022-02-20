ACT Capital L.L.C. Invests $775,000 in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,784,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

HLMN stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hillman Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Hillman Solutions Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.