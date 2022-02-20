Analysts Expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Analysts predict that The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.18. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lion Electric.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $23,881,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth $9,720,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

LEV opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $24.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

