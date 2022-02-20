Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 269 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Argus dropped their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.87.

Moderna stock opened at $145.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.34 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,961,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

