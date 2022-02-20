Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Argus raised their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

