Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 2,991 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $191.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

