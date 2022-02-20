Cambridge Trust Co. Has $20.97 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 23.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192,206 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

