Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.44.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

