$2.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.78 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $3.74. The firm had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.79 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,931. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $151.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,284,000 after buying an additional 37,657 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,038,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,745,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Wire (WIRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.