Brokerages Expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CI Financial.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 230,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 597.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after purchasing an additional 847,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,301,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CI Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after acquiring an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth $10,450,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

