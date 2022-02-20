Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $5.23 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,494 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.99. The company had a trading volume of 10,364,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,393. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

