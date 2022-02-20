Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 63,319 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 63,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,852,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $4,875,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock worth $90,720,392 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,919. The firm has a market cap of $386.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

