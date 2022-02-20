TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CRH. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

NYSE:CRH opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $54.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.