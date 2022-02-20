Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,057 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $74,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $110.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.89.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

