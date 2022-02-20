Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,785,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,501,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,925,000 after acquiring an additional 193,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 544,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 42,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

BHF stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $1.97. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

