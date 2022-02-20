Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

