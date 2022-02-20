Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 11,105 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $422,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $187.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.42. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

