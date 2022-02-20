Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 138,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,604,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 41.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 217,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,871,000 after purchasing an additional 63,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

MHK stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $143.25 and a one year high of $231.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.50.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

