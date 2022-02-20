Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invesco were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 224.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

