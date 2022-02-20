100,349 Shares in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 801.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,948,000 after buying an additional 2,619,970 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $24,713,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $14,046,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About GreenSky
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
