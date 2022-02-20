100,349 Shares in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSKY. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenSky by 801.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,948,000 after buying an additional 2,619,970 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $24,713,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $16,211,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky in the third quarter valued at about $14,046,000. 41.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $10.04 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.40.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.