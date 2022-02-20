Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,111,000. Amazon.com accounts for 3.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,194.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,332.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,867,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,462. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

