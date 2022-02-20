Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 105.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,636,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,309,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,265,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,894,000 after acquiring an additional 613,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,134,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,375 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ThredUp alerts:

TDUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

TDUP stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $31.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $191,118.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,422.

ThredUp Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP).

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.