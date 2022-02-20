250,000 Shares in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,084,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $20.04 on Friday. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

