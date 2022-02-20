Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,589,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Fluor were worth $25,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Fluor by 41.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fluor by 43.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fluor by 9.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $21.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

