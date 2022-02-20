Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $23.77 Million Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 788,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,765,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after purchasing an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,036 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,596 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.69 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

