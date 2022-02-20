Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649,943 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $33,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

