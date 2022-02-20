Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1,929.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,992 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $33,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,929,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,999,000 after purchasing an additional 718,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,340,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,825,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.23, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,298 shares of company stock worth $7,234,650. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

