KB Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ResMed by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $231.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.37 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.84, for a total value of $616,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,513 shares of company stock worth $11,804,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

