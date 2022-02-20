Zacks: Brokerages Expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $84.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to post sales of $84.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.43 million and the highest is $84.60 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $70.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year sales of $363.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.84 million to $364.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $388.00 million, with estimates ranging from $387.00 million to $389.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 126,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $445.98 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $9.70.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

