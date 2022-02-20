DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $32,705.68

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $32,705.68 or 0.85653407 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $16.45 million and $415,249.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIGG has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.15 or 0.06843619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,162.54 or 0.99944470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00051025 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

