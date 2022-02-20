Cable Hill Partners LLC Buys 9,940 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 86.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.68.

