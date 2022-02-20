Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stock Position Lowered by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,660,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.4% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $324,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $80.44 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $98.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%.

